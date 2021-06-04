Kilgore College has named 598 students to its spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average and enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes, have been named to the President's List.
Area students named to the President’s List included Bryan Woodall, of Reclaw, and Christopher Hagler, Sky Jones, Caitlin Roberson and Abigail Schoolcraft, all of Troup.
Dean's List honorees achieved at least a 3.5 GPA and were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes.
Jacob Bizzell, of Frankston, and Jonah Kenrick, of Troup, were among the students who earned the Dean’s List distinction.
