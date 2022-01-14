Kilgore College has named 607 students to its fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average and enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes, have been named to the President's List.
Area students included on the President’s List are Bryan Woodall and William Seider, of Reklaw, and Hilda Roberson and Abigail Schoolcraft, both of Troup.
Dean's List honorees achieved at least a 3.5 GPA and were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes.
Bailea Reeves of Troup was named to the Dean’s List.
For information about Kilgore College, visit kilgore.edu.
