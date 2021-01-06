Kilgore College has named 635 students to its fall 2020 president’s and dean’s lists.
Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average and enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes, have been named to the President's List.
Students from the local area earning the President’s List distinction include Ty Howell and Abigail Schoolcraft, both of Troup, and Bryan Woodall of Reklaw.
Dean's List honorees achieved at least a 3.5 GPA and were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes.
These included Ana Garcia of Jacksonville, Jacob Comeaux, Sky Jones and Jonah Kenrick, all from Troup.
