The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide free safety classes through December that will help train and educate local employers, employees and the general public about the proper workplace safety practices.
Classes will be held in the student support building, room 208, on the Kilgore campus unless noted otherwise.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes are limited and social distancing and state health mandates will be followed.
Continuing education credits and certificates will be awarded upon successful completion of each course.
The courses are funded by a grand from Texas Mutual Iinsurance Comapany to KC Workforce Development Continuing Education.
Since 1999, Texas Mutual has awarded $5.6 million in safety education grants, including $100,000 for 12 straight years to sustain the KC Risk Management Institute, marking $1.2 million in donations to the college.
Current course offerings include:
- Federal Motor Carrier SafetyREgulatins (8 hours), 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16;
- OSHA 30 General Industry (30 hours), 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, Oct. 19-22, must attend all four days;
- General Forklift Safety (7 hours), 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 21;
- Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours), 8 a.m.-4 p.m., registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 23;
- Emergency Response HAZWOPER (24 hours), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 3-5, must attend all three days, registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 27;
In November:
- Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers (7 hours), 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 30;
- OSHA 30 Construction (30 hours), 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, Nov. 9-12, must attend all four days, registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 2;
- Industrial Electrical Safety (8 hours), 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, registration deadline is Friday,
- Clean up HAZWOPER (40 hours), 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, Nov. 16-20, must attend all five days, registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 9;
- HAZWOPER Refresher (8 hours), 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 9;
- Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours), 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 13;
- OSHA 10 Construction (10 hours), 5:30-9 p.m., Tuesady-Thursday, Dec. 1-3, must attend all three evenings, registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 24;
- Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers (7 hours), 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 30;
Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours), 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 4.
Registration forms and course descriptions are available on the RMI website, kilgore.edu/rmi.
To register, call Jennie Alcantar at (903) 983-8170 or email, jalcantar@kilgore.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.