Kilgore College is now offering a completely online degree in Software Development and Data Analytics thanks to funding by a U.S. Department of Education Title III “Strengthening Institutions” grant awarded to KC in 2017.
The Software Development and Data Analytics specialty program prepares students to work as computer programmers, web developers, data analysts or application support specialists.
Students in the program learn to design and develop computer software using scripting and high-level languages. They also learn skills and techniques for supporting an organization’s data requirements through the creation and management of databases, preparation of reports and data analysis.
Online classes remove scheduling conflicts faced by many students,” said Richard Crutcher, Dean of Business & Information Technology. “Also, students can begin this program in the fall, spring or summer terms. Students have the option of taking the MCSA and MOS industry certification exams with the opportunity to earn a Software Support Certificate in the first year.”
Limited space is available, so early registration is advised.
Visit www.kilgore.edu/cit for information on the Computer and Information Technology classes offered at KC.
For information about the Software Development and Data Analytics program, including registration, contact Dr. Ginger Dennis at gdennis@kilgore.edu or (903) 983-3722.
