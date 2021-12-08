Kilgore College will hold its fall graduation ceremony 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, awarding 300 graduates with 356 degrees and certificates.
Each graduate will receive up to six free tickets for the ceremony. More tickets will be available if needed.
There will also be a nursing pinning/graduation ceremony set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in Dodson Auditorium.
Dodson Auditorium doors will be open one hour before each ceremony begins.
Guests and participants are welcome to wear face coverings, but they will not be required.
Graduates from the local area include Jacob Hernandez, Jacksonville; William Seider, Reklaw; Bryan Woodall, Reklaw; and Sky Jones, Troup.
Graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed on the KC YouTube page located at www.youtube.com/user/kilgorecollege1935.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.