Kilgore College Theatre will present a Carlo Goldoni’s historic comedy, The Servant of Two Masters in the Van Cliburn Auditorium. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 7 – Oct 9, with a matinee performance 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct 10.
This newly translated version contains all the charm of the original work by Italian playwright Goldoni. A cross between traditional commedia and postmodern vaudeville, this new version of Goldoni’s classic pits the madcap servant Truffaldino against masters, mistresses, lovers, lawyers and 27 plates of meatballs. Imagine a Bob Hope or Woody Allen comedy written by Monty Python and performed with the physical bravura of Chaplin or Keaton – with plenty of audience participation.
Reservations may be made by emailing boxoffice@kilgore.edu or calling (903) 983-8126.
General admission tickets are $7 for KC students with student ID and $10 for adults.
The box office will open one hour prior to each performance.
Purchase tickets at the Box Office, online at kilgore.tix.com or by phone at 903-983-8126.
The Van Cliburn Auditorium is located in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Center on the Kilgore College Campus on US-259, east of the pedestrian overpass.
Patrons are asked to arrive at least 20 minutes early on the day of the show to claim your tickets. Tickets may also be picked up at the Box Office any time from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
