Kilgore College to award diplomas to 5 from area

Five students from Cherokee County-Southern Smith County are included in the 554 candidates for graduation at Kilgore College.

Those scheduled to graduate include Kenyael Hernandez from from Jacksonville, Teresa Stout from Bullard and a trio (Enrique Balderas, Francisco Balderas, Lisa Bellatti) out of Troup.

The college will be awarding a total of 601 degrees and certificates.

The traditional in-person graduation ceremony is not possible at this time, due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Plans are still being evaluated for ceremonies to occur later this summer to honor the spring graduates.

 

