Kilgore College will offer real estate courses beginning in August in Longview, Henderson and Kilgore for anyone interested in obtaining a Texas Real Estate Salesperson License.
The six courses will be held at KC-Longview, at the Henderson Higher Education Center (located at 101 Mary Street in Henderson) and in the Porter Business Administration Building on the Kilgore campus.
To be eligible to apply for a real estate salesperson license, an individual must be a citizen of the United States or a lawfully admitted alien, at least 18 years old and a legal resident of Texas.
Students must also pass a background check administered by the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC).
Applicants can visit www.trec.texas.gov for all requirements and/or restrictions.
Students who successfully complete the six courses must furnish the TREC with evidence (with an application) of completing the classes.
Classes are $150 per course and are offered on Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays with daytime and nighttime slots available.
For more information on the classes, visit www.kilgore.edu/real-estate, call 903-236-2021 or email celgvw@kilgore.edu.
