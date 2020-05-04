Kilgore man arrested on multiple charges in Tomato Bowl damage incident

Brian Edward Smith, 41, of Kilgore was arrested on Friday by Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies on a number of charges in connection with an April 15 incident that resulted in damage to gates at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Smith was charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, duty on striking an unattended vehicle and reckless driving.
According to a media release issued by the Jacksonville Independent School District Police Department, Smith was charged with criminal mischief (damages estimated between $750 and $30,000), destruction of school property, a state jail felony, and duty of striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping, which is a Class B misdemeanor.
The incident took place at approximately 5:50 p.m., April 15, according to police reports.
A white four-door, short-wheel-base pickup containing a black tool or work box in the bed was traveling west on Wilson St. — which borders the north side of the stadium — when it crashed through both gates at the venue, causing considerable damage to the front and left side of the vehicle.
Video surveillance footage indicated the vehicle turned right onto Cherokee St. following the crash.
The report noted that the driver of the vehicle failed to stop or report the incident.
Smith was arrested based on warrants issued by Cherokee County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Phillip Grimes, the release stated.
JISD Chief of Police Bill Avera said that he “would like to thank the community for the department's assistance during the investigation. Special thanks goes out to Sheriff James Campbell and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in apprehending Smith. We also want to thank our Texas Department of Public Safety partners in Cherokee County for their assistance in identifying the suspect.”
Smith was book into the Cherokee County Jail and has since been released on bond.
