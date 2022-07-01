Kilgore Rangerettes: Bullard's Emma Nunn picked for 83rd line

KILGORE - the world-famous Kilgore Rangerettes announced the new editions to their 83rd line on Thursday at Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus.
Among the 11 new additions selected from East Texas was Emma Nunn, a recent graduate of Bullard High School.
Following a week-long tryout, 26 new members were selected for the 83rd line, which will begin rehearsals in August.
Eighty-four young women took part in tryouts this week.
The Kilgore Rangerettes were founded in 1940 and have performed nation wide and even in various foreign countries through the years.
