Jacolbe Kirby, having been tried and found guilty of Capital Murder, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
His trial began Monday, Feb. 14, and concluded Thursday, Feb. 17. The jury heard evidence regarding three masked individuals who kicked in a door to a residence on Main St. in Jacksonville. One of those individuals, identified as Kirby, shot and killed Malcolm Hunter.
On Feb. 17, a Cherokee County jury found Kirby guilty of Capital Murder. The Honorable Michael Davis, of the 369th District Court, sentenced Kirby to life in prison without parole.
The district attorney’s office thanks the Jacksonville Police Department for its investigation, specifically naming participating officers Luke Sinclair, Greg Compton, Steven Markasky and Paul Allen.
The defendant was represented by Bobby Mims, Brett Harrison, and Mishae Boren.
The State was represented by District Attorney Elmer Beckworth and First Assistant District Attorney, Jonathan Ritchey.
