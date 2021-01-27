Kirby Glenn Shepherd graduated with a Master of Science degree from Southern Arkansas University at the Fall Commencement ceremony held on November 21, 2020.
Shepherd, from Jacksonville, TX, majored in coaching from the College of Education.
A total of 100 candidates from the School of Graduate Studies and 183 undergraduate candidates were recognized from SAU's four academic colleges.
Southern Arkansas University "feels like home" and has built on its dedication to student achievement and caring atmosphere, both on campus and online, with more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies. Ranked nationally for quality and affordability, SAU offers the complete college experience to prepare students for success in the workforce.
To learn more about Southern Arkansas University, visit web.SAUmag.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.