Four teams vied for the Championship title in the Dairyland Donkey Basketball games held in Alto Nov. 2. The event was organized by Ag teacher Heather Clinch as a fundraiser benefiting the Alto FFA Chapter.
“Students have been a bit skeptical that we are actually going to have donkeys in the gym to play basketball with, but all in all, they are excited and ready to go,” Clinch said the day of the games. “Several students have requested to ride the rankest donkeys and are determined to have their team be the ultimate champions.”
The donkeys are provided by Dairyland Donkey Ball, based out of Chippewa Falls, Wis. Special non-marking rubber shoes are worn by the donkeys, which protects them from slipping on the floor.
The referee for the games was Dairyland Donkey Ball unit manager C. J. Cordell.
The first two teams were fielded by ag students and band members. The band scored first, but the ag team pulled out the win, 10-3. The second game was between student athletes and the coaches. The coaches scored the most points of the night, winning 19-12.
In the championship round, the coaches took on the ag students, defeating them 12-4 to become the Dairyland Donkey Basketball Champions.
Between the first and second game, the winner of the Kiss the Donkey contest was announced. Seventh- and eight-grade science teacher Clayton Norman was selected for the honor.
“He’s an excellent teacher,” said Kelly West, Alto ISD Superintendent. “He has the best relationship with his students.”
The money raised from the donkey basketball games and other festivities of the night will fund trips, contests and other opportunities that can be provided for FFA members, according to Clinch.
