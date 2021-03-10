The Jacksonville Kiwanis have set the date for their seventh annual shootout and raffle for Saturday, March 20, and are accepting entry forms for teams desiring to compete.
The 10 station, 100 bird sporting clay shooting course will begin at 9 a.m. at Beal Ranch, located at 9162 F.M. 2274 North, off Hwy 79 East.
Participants must be age 18 and older, unless accompanied by an adult. Individuals are to bring their own shotguns and shells and an ATV is recommended.
Awards will be given for men, women and team categories. T-shirts and hats will be distributed to all shooters.
Breakfast will be catered by Dairy Queen and lunch will be provided by Sadler’s Kitchen.
A raffle is being conducted in conjunction with the shootout. The top prize in the raffle is a Smith & Wesson M&P 5.56 with a thermal scope, valued at $3,500. Second prize is a Rugar EC9S 9mm with custom hot pink cerakote with a 20-quart leopard and hot pink cooler, valued at $750. Tickets can be purchased from a Kiwanis member or online at go.rallyup.com/jvillekiwanis. Ticket-holder does not need to be present in order to win.
Over 30 area non-profits are supported through Kiwanis fundraisers. For a list of non-profits supported by the Jacksonville Kiwanis, visit the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club Facebook page and view the raffle post dated Feb. 18.
For more information on the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, visit kiwanisclubjacksonville.org/ or the organization’s Facebook page.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis can be reached by email sent to jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com.
