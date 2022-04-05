The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club hosts a single fundraiser annually, their Shootout event. The Shootout allows the club to raise funds so they, in turn, can offer monetary donations to local charities and non-profit organizations throughout the year.
This year’s event was co-chaired by Britian McKinney and Crystal Bateman.
“The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club has a very active membership and everyone shows up to make the event a huge success,” they stated.
The event drew 24 teams, 96 shooters, over 30 volunteers and multiple spectators.
Team winners included:
• First Place – Austin Bank: Jarrod Bateman, Seth Collins, Shawn Profilli and Josh Speck
• Second Place - Sew Southern: Bubba Brooks, Colt Collins, Chase Loden and Jamie Henderson
• Third Place – Orange Crush: Lee and Kim Tackett, Mike and Tobie Herrington
Junior shooters earning top honors included:
• First – Palmer Thompson
• Second – Ryder Williams
• Third – Walker Bateman
Champions in the overall shooter category were:
• First – John Snider
• Second – Lauren Spaine
• Third – Clyde McAfee
The sponsors of the event make the shootout a success, according to the co-chairs. Kiwanis members spend over three months networking and contacting sponsors for donations and teams. The event also features a raffle with prize values over $5,000.
The Kiwanis Club helps the community in numerous ways, including through the volunteer efforts of the members and the generous donations to support youth driven activities. The Kiwanis support programs that provide assistance to children within the community on an educational, physical or emotional level, giving children a chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive. Working together, members achieve what a single individual cannot accomplish alone.
The Kiwanis extend special thanks to Michael Weaver of Retriever Sporting Clays for setting up the shooting stations, providing the safety meeting and ensuring a smooth and efficient event, and to Beal Ranch for providing the land and pavilion to host the event. They club is also grateful to Dairy Queen, Sadler’s, Cherokee Tactical, Andy Calcote, The Gun Room, Connect Services and Sew Southern.
Those interested in joining an organization where they can become more involved in the community are welcome to attend a Jacksonville Kiwanis meeting. The weekly gatherings are conducted from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursdays on the Jacksonville College campus.
For more information on the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, visit kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.