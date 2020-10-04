Julianna Dublin, a sophomore at Jacksonville High School, recently won the Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Foundation Walter Hurst Sophomore of the Year for the 2019-20 school term.
She was presented with the award during the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club's meeting Thursday evening.
“Jacksonville ISD is so proud of Julianna receiving this prestigious designation,” said Grace Traylor, Jacksonville ISD Public Information Officer.
Julianna is the daughter of Dean and Jill Dublin.
