Kiwanis Foundation presents Julianna Dublin with distinguished award

Julianna Dublin, a sophomore at Jacksonville High School. was presented with the Kiwanis Foundation Texas-Oklahoma Walter Hurst Sophomore of the Year (2019-20) accolade during the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club's Thursday meeting.

 Courtesy photo

Julianna Dublin, a sophomore at Jacksonville High School recently won the Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Foundation Walter Hurst Sophomore of the Year for the 2019-20 school term.

She was presented with the award during the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club's meeting on Thursday evening.

“Jacksonville ISD is so proud of Julianna receiving this prestigious designation,” Grace Traylor, Jacksonville ISD Public Information Officer said.

Julianna is the daughter of Dean and Jill Dublin.

 

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you