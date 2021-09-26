The Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville hosted Lori Richards of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties as guest speaker for the Sept. 23 meeting. As the mission of the Crisis Center is to empower, enhance and enrich the lives of victims of family violence, child abuse and sexual assault, it is Richard’s responsibility as Community Educator to provide the pubic with information regarding such topics.
The importance of raising awareness was evident in the statistics Richard provided from various sources. Annually, as many as 300,000 to 400,000 children are involved in sex trafficking in the United States with approximately 79,000 minor victims in Texas. Texas has the second highest rate of sex trafficking in the nation, trailing only California. Richards stated that Cherokee County is situated on the edge of what is referred to as the Triangle of Texas, an area between Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, where sex trafficking is prevalent in the state.
During her presentation Richard explained the difference between sex trafficking and prostitution, listed the types of manipulations predators use and gave statistics on who is most vulnerable. She also explained the effects on victims, why many do not report their abuse and topics to discuss with children related to recognizing the ploys used by traffickers.
Richard concluded her presentation by naming area agencies that provide education, prevention and support.
President Elect Shannon Hitt, on behalf of the Kiwanis Club, presented checks to two non-profits.
The first check, to Hospice of East Texas, was received by Lana Flannery, Care Transitions Coordinator, and Ashlia Lankford, Hospice Consultant. The second check was received by Lori Richard on behalf of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
The Kiwanis Club meets at noon on Thursdays at the Norman Library on the Jacksonville College campus. Lunch is provided.
For more information or to request Richard as speaker, contact the Crisis Center in Jacksonville, 700 E. Cherokee, by phone at 903-586-9118.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville, visit the Facebook page Jacksonville Kiwanis Club or the website, kiwanisclubjacksonville.org.
