The Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville is seeking sponsors and participants for their eighth annual shootout fundraiser. The shootout is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Beal Ranch on F.M. 2274 N., off US-79 E.
The shootout is a tournament that includes a 100 bird sporting clay shooting course. Anyone who has a shotgun and loves to shoot is invited to participate. The cost is $400 for teams of four, with breakfast and lunch included.
All corporate and individual donations are welcome. Various levels of sponsorship come with associated perks.
Recognition at the awards banquet and a sign displayed at a shooting station are offered to those at the Station Sponsorship level of $250. At the top of the sponsorship spectrum ate Title Sponsors, at $2,5000. These sponsors have fees waived for two teams of four, will have their logo placed on T-shirts, score cards and all promotional and printed material, a banner at the pavilion, recognition at the awards banquet and a sign at a shooting station. Of course, there are levels of sponsorship between the two mentioned here.
In conjunction with the shootout, the Kiwanis are also hosting a raffle, with items donated by Andy Caldote, Chris Snider and J.C. Whitaker.
First prize, valued at $3,5000, is a Smith & Wesson M&P 5.56 with an AGM Secutor TS25-384 thermal scope. Second prize, with a $750 value, is a Rugar EC9S 9mm with custom hot pink cerakote with a Swig Packi backpack cooler.
To purchase raffle tickets, ask a Kiwanis member or go online to go.rallyup.com/jvillekiwanis. One need not be present to win.
While the Kiwanis Club receives the proceeds of the event, the funds are used to benefit numerous non-profits throughout the county. Many of these help people, and even pets, in need, such as the Cherokee & Anderson County Crisis Center, the Child Advocacy Center, H.O.P.E. and County Roads Rescue.
Others funds are used to support education or scholarships. These include the Jacksonville Literacy Council spelling bee, the Jacksonville Public Library’s summer reading program, Jacksonville Education Foundation and a Jacksonville High School graduating senior scholarship.
Children and youth related programs are also supported with funds from the shootout, such as the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s TNT program for youth, Jacksonville Buyer’s Club for the Junior Livestock Program, Jacksonville Highs School athletic program and the Jacksonville High School Key Club.
Other programs and non-profits not listed here are also supported by funds raised through the Kiwanis Shootout.
To become a sponsor or for more information, contact Britian McKinney at info@jacksonvillecastle.com or 903-284-1859.
For more information on the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, email jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
