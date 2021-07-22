Keep Jacksonville Beautiful named Jeff and Sissy Austin, Jr, who live on Lakeshore Drive, the recipients of the Beautiful Yard Award. Pictured (from left) are Glynda Corley and Judy Angle with KJB, Jaime Moreira, Sissy Austin and Jeff Austin, Jr., with Buster posing in front.
Longtime groundskeeper Moreira said he enjoys working with the Austin family to pick out the perfect flowers and plants that make their yard so attractive. The yard is a wonderful sight to see.
KJB appreciates the Austins for helping make Jacksonville shine.
