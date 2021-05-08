The office of Senator John Cornyn released a statement May 4 regarding Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020 funds to be received by airports in the greater Tyler area. These funds total $117,000 for the specified airports and are intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the greater Tyler area.”
The Cherokee County Airport, KJSO, was slated to receive $23,000, as were the Harrison County Airport in Marshall and the Palestine Municipal Airport.
Other area airports listed to receive funds included Athens Municipal, Gilmer Municipal and Gladewater Municipal at $13,000 each; and Winnsboro Municipal, $9,000.
Clint Goff, airport manager for KJSO, reported the funds had not yet been received, nor did he know how the money would be spent. He stated the airport would need to receive guidance detailing appropriate uses of the funds before anything could be decided on how the money is to be used.
“TxDOT Aviation told us as soon as they have guidance on it, they’ll be talking to us. But I haven’t received anything from TxDOT yet,” Goff said. “In fact, with the CARES Act money, it took quite a while to figure out what we could use that money for.
“We want that information, because if we can it towards anything to better the airport, that’s what we want to be able to do.”
Goff is continuing to work with James Hubbard, Cherokee County Airport Board Chairman, to submit grant applications to obtain funding so work can begin on the airport expansion plan approved by county commissioners in February.
