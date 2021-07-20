The city of Jacksonville has announced Lake Jacksonville is closed to all watercraft use at this time, due to excessive amounts of rainfall in a short amount of time.
This is a precautionary measure to protect the homes over the lake from any water damage from boat waves. Once the rain stops, run-off will continue to cause the lake to rise.
The City will monitor the lake levels and determine when it will reopen for boats and other watercraft. The city appreciates the public’s assistance and patience in this matter.
