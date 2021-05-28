The Lake Striker Resort invites the public to a Memorial Day celebration Saturday, May 29.
The event being held at the resort, located at 18560 County Road 4256 South in Reklaw, will feature fireworks and an outdoor concert by the Casey Martin Band with special guest Committed Cowboy Band. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for admission.
Concert tickets are $10 at the gate or can be purchased online at stubwire.com. Visit the Lake Striker Resort Facebook page for the StubWire link. Those age 12 and under receive free admission.
Coolers are welcome at this event, but are subject to a cooler check at the gate. No glass containers will be allowed.
Organizers note there will be plenty of room for those who choose to social distance.
Special June events at the resort currently include a Karaoke Evening, Striker Trade Days and a Murder Mystery Evening.
The Karaoke Evening is set for 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5 inside the restaurant.
The Murder Mystery Evening, for persons 12 years of age and older, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
Tickets are required and there is a limited number for this event. Tickets are $20 each and go on sale at noon Tuesday, June 1. The price includes the murder mystery play, entree choice, salad, drink and dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the resort or by using the StubWire link on the resort’s Facebook page.
Regularly occuring events include Striker Trade Days and Thursday Jam Sessions.
Striker Trade Days, occurring from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. the second Saturday of each month, is a flea market affair featuring such items as handmade crafts, jewelry, plants and tools. Striker Trade Days is set for Saturday, June 12.
Jam sessions are held every Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in the Striker Restaurant.
For more information on Lake Striker Resort or resort events, visit the Lake Striker Resort Facebook page, call (903) 854-2404 or email lakestrikerresort@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.