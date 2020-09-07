Last splash of summer

Numerous Cherokee County residents trekked to Lake Jacksonville over the Labor Day weekend to enjoy fun and sun as they picnicked and played in the water.
The 1,325-acre lake, located about three miles from downtown Jacksonville, is a popular recreation area for county residents and offers screened shelters, camping and RV pads with water and electricity maintained by the City of Jacksonville.
There are three boat ramps on the lake, two public swimming areas and restroom facilities with showers for the campers, according to www.jacksonvilletx.org.
Labor Day – which traditionally marks the close of summer for U.S. citizens and is observed the first Monday of September – "is dedicated to the achievements of workers," notes the website www.holidays-today.com
Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Public Safety offers the following tips for a safe holiday:
Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.
Law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the Texas Highway Patrol, will be increasing enforcement efforts of Labor Day as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort).
