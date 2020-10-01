Latest COVID-19 case report for local and area school districts

Of the three local and area school districts that had information included on the weekly Department of State Health Services COVID-19 case report, Jacksonville and Bullard, had a similar number of new infections.
For the week ending Sept. 27, Jacksonville turned in a total of five new cases for students, while three staff members reportedly contracted the virus.
At Bullard, seven students and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
Troup had one student and one staff member come down with COVID-19 during the past seven days.
No data was available for school districts in Rusk, Alto, New Summerfield and Wells. This could be the result of not reporting, inaccuracies, or for privacy reasons, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
State wide, the total number of new cases among students dropped from 1,521 for the week ending Sept. 20, to 1,490 for the week ending Sept. 27.
The opposite trend occurred among staff.
The total number of staff infections increased slightly, rising to 819 from 799 in the previous week.
