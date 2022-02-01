SHREVEPORT, LA — The latest information from the National Weather Service in Shreveport says Cherokee County residents could expect to start seeing some freezing rain sometime after 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Sleet, and even a little bit of snow, could be included in the mix.
Precipitation is expected to end during the overnight hours Thursday, into Friday morning, but some of the coldest temperatures of the season are expected, as the mercury is expected to plunge all the way down to 25 degrees.
Before 3 p.m. on Thursday there is a 100% of precipitation, which will fall in the form of rain.
There is also a 100% chance of rain forecast for Wednesday evening, with a thunderstorm possible.
Winds will be out of the north (5-15 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 20 m.p.h.
Old Man Winter's visit is expected to be a brief one, as Friday's high is expected to reach 37 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.