Latest search yields no new information on Baby Armaidre

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, center, reaches out to area residents to help find Wells infant Armaidre Argumon, who has been missing from a local residence since Sept. 18. An air and ground search by law enforcement agents Thursday morning yielded no information.

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is offering a substantial award for information leading to the infant. Call them at 903-586-STOP (7867) or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 903-683-2271, to report information.