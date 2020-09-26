Latest search yields no new information on Baby Armaidre

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A search Thursday focused on the area where a missing Wells infant was last seen on Sept. 18 has not yielded any further information, said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
His department, along with officers from Wells Police Department and TDCJ spent Thursday morning along Old Forest Road, as well as “numerous different locations to try to rule out different areas,” Dickson said. “We also searched by helicopter and drone in the areas where we received tips from people who reported finding something, but did not locate anything.”
On Tuesday, Dickson held a press conference, seeking the public's help in finding Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, a five-week-old male infant.
“There is no information too small – we need everything we can get at this time,” Dickson said during the Sept. 22 press conference in Rusk.
“We're asking that the public be vigilant while they're in the community, while you're on your property, your deer lease, while you're visiting your family at the cemetery. Look for anything out of place – look for small, fresh graves. Just anything that would raise your suspicion,” he said, adding that site should be left undisturbed so as to keep the scene intact.
“I know there are some numerous groups in the community who are conducting searches (for the infant), which are greatly appreciated, but I do ask that if you locate something, you do not touch it. Contact the sheriff's office so that we can preserve the evidence for future criminal charges,” Dickson said.
The infant – a Black male child with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately nine pounds – is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. The infant was last seen at a residence in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells, clothed in a diaper and in the company of his father, Deandre Argumon, at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dickson said.
“Since that date, Armaidre has not been seen,” he said.
A family member initially contacted the sheriff's office at 1:38 p.m. Friday, saying they could not find the child, and the Wells Police Department was notified, the sheriff said.
Officers were unable to locate either infant or parent, and county agents were called to the scene to help search. Soon after, the FBI and Texas Ranger Nic Castle began assisting with the investigation.
“During that time, Mr. Argumon was located – he arrived back at the residence, and was taken into custody for an unrelated charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle,” Dickson said, adding that Argumon was not cooperative in helping locate the baby.
Officials are asking that individuals come forward if they saw Argumon between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, traveling in a gray 2003 Ford Explorer in either the Wells, Forest or Angelina communities.
“If someone out there happens to be holding Baby Argumon in order to protect him from the family, or in order to help Mr. Argumon out, I ask that you come forward at this time and help us return this baby back to his rightful mother,” the sheriff said. “We are going to do everything we can to return this child home."
An Amber Alert was issued late Friday afternoon for Baby Armaidre.
“We do not give up on our children; we'll never stop looking, we'll never stop searching,” said Melissa Russel, coordinator for the Deep East Texas Regional Amber Alert.
Dickson said Friday that the search is still concentrated on the southern end of Cherokee County, and thanked the community for their help in trying to locate the missing infant.
“I just want the community to know that we are grateful for their efforts in attempt to locate this small child,” he said. “We will continue to work diligently and follow every lead, and are asking the community to have patience with us in the days forward as we attempt to located (Baby Armaidre).”
Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is offering a substantial award for information leading to the infant. Call them at 903-586-STOP (7867) or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 903-683-2271, to report information.
