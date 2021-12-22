Tyler Junior College recently held a graduation ceremony for nine cadets who completed its 34th Basic Peace Officer Class.
The ceremony was at the Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler.
The graduates completed 21 weeks of training, which included driving exercises and firearms.
Doyle Lynch, director of the TJC Law Enforcement Academy, said the graduates are committed to helping their communities.
“It’s a challenge today in our communities, and they took the challenge, accepted it and excelled at it. And you’ve got nine great young men and women today who are going to serve our community," Lynch said.
Class valedictorian was Connor Wallace of Longview Police Department, and Top Gun was Taylor Sipes of Tyler Police Department.
The graduates are headed to several East Texas law enforcement agencies.
Graduates and their departments are:
• Jacksonville Police Department - Christopher Blas
• TJC Police Department - Jon Carlos Garcia
• Tyler Police Department - Taylor Sipes
• Smith County Sheriff’s Office - Charles Barney and Maryna Rodriguez
• Kilgore Police Department - Mateo De La Cruz
• Longview Police Department - Braylee Duncan, William Frerichs and Connor Wallace
