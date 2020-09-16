Lawsuit says woman died due to neglect at ETX jail

HILLSBORO - Hazle "Ruth" Smelley Hamilton, born June 14, 1925 to M.L. and Ada (Causey) Smelley, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was 95 years old. A graveside service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Larissa Cemetery in Jackso…