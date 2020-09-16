Lawsuit says woman died due to neglect at ETX jail

DALLAS — The family of a woman who died after being held in an East Texas jail last year filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the company that runs the facility, claiming its staff neglected her care and ignored her pleas for help as her health deteriorated and she went blind.
Holly Barlow-Austin’s husband and mother filed the lawsuit in federal court against Bowie County, LaSalle Corrections, and several of the company’s employees at the jail in Texarkana. They say LaSalle, which runs jails and immigration detention facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Georgia, violated Barlow-Austin’s rights and caused her death.
Police in Texarkana, a city that straddles Texas’ northeastern border with Arkansas, arrested Barlow-Austin in April of 2019 for a parole violation. The 46-year-old died two months later at a hospital — one in a string of deaths that have led to lawsuits and investigations of LaSalle’s operations.
“What happened to Holly was not an isolated incident,” said Erik Heipt, a Seattle-based lawyer who’s representing Barlow-Austin’s family and has brought other cases against LaSalle. “She is just the latest victim of a corporate culture that sees inmates as dollar signs and puts profits over people’s lives.”
The company and a Texarkana law firm that has represented it in past cases did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
LaSalle also operates the Georgia immigration detention facility where a nurse on Monday claimed that staff had performed questionable hysterectomies. A top U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement medical official has “vehemently” disputed the lightly substantiated claim.
Barlow-Austin arrived at the Bi-State Jail with serious health conditions, including HIV, but normal vital signs and full mobility, according to the suit’s description of her medical records. She allegedly left “blind, emaciated, and barely able to move.”
The lawsuit claims that LaSalle guards and medical staff neglected her heath care, falsified records to cover their failure to check on her and ignored obvious signs that her condition was worsening. It says they didn’t provide her prescribed medication, deprived her of food and water, and only took her to the hospital after it was too late.
After not getting some of her medication for days, Barlow-Austin began experiencing headaches and dizziness, according to the suit, and tests showed her immune system was failing.
Her condition continued to worsen and by mid-May she was placed on “medical observation.” The lawsuit describes hours of surveillance video of Barlow-Austin in her cell, growing sicker, writhing in pain and calling for help.
