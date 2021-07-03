The Leadership Academy of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce recently graduated its 34th class, the Class of 2020-2021, with a ceremony held at Castle on the Lake.
Graduates included Leticia Meeks, Porter Pharmacy; Cheryl Torres, Elijah’s Retreat; Dillon Rodriguez, Texas National Bank; Rachel Comte, Christus Trinity Mother Frances; Shuanna Nolen and Maria Balderas, Austin Bank; Loretta Doty, Kingdom Christian Center; Chante Truscott, Turscott Enterprises; Cyndi McKinney, Remedy Staffing and Ellann Johnson, HOPE.
