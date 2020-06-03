Kirsten Pardo, the 2020 Jacksonville High School salutatorian, leads her classmates up to the podium to receive her diploma Tuesday. Despite challenges posed by a national pandemic that was declared in March, Jacksonville ISD was able to offer the graduating class a traditional on-the-field, outdoor commencement ceremony at the Historic Tomato Bowl on June 2
Leading the way
