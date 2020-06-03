Kirsten Pardo
Progress photo by Jo Anne Embleton

Kirsten Pardo, the 2020 Jacksonville High School salutatorian, leads her classmates up to the podium to receive her diploma Tuesday. Despite challenges posed by a national pandemic that was declared in March, Jacksonville ISD was able to offer the graduating class a traditional on-the-field, outdoor commencement ceremony at the Historic Tomato Bowl on June 2

