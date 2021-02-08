Lela White recently celebrated her 102nd birthday with a couple of family members and her Jacksonville Healthcare Center family.
White, the daughter of George and Mary Brown, was born in Lufkin on February 2, 1919.
She is the third of 12 children and adopted two of her nieces and one nephew. She has three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
White worked as a supervisor at Gardendale for many years.
To help the celebration continue, cards or letters to Aunt Lela may be dropped off at Jacksonville Healthcare Center, 305 Bonita Street.
