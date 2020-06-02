Leonard, Newburn graduate TJC with associate degree nursing

TYLER — Courtney Leonard of Rusk and Bullard's Tawni Newburn are among 39 individuals that have earned an associate degree in nursing from Tyler Junior College.
The TJC Associate Degree Nursing Program is a 60-credit-hour curriculum that leads to an Associate of Applied Science degree. Graduates are eligible to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) as defined by the Texas Board of Nursing.
According to information received from TJC, nursing continues to be one of the most in-demand careers in the United States, with an average annual salary of $66,640.
Applications for the spring 2021 semester are being accepted July 24-31. For more information, go to TJC.edu/nursing.
