Less than 100 customers in Cherokee County without power after overnight storms

Power outages that hit some East Texas Counties hard overnight, have not impacted Cherokee County for the most part.
As of 7:55 a.m. Friday, slightly less that 100 Oncor customers in the county were without electrical services.
Most of those who are in the dark are located in an area northwest of Jacksonville and south of Cove Springs, along county roads 3305 and 3306.
Crews are out working this morning to get electricity restored as quickly and as safe as possible.
These outages are associated with strong thunderstorms that passed through the area on Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.