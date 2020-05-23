As we approach Memorial Day, we pause to remember those who paid the ultimate price. This American holiday officially established by Congress in 1971 had its beginnings in the years following the Civil War. Originally, it was known as Decoration Day when women’s groups began to place flowers at the graves of their loved ones.
The War ended in 1865, claiming more lives than any conflict in U.S. history. Consequently, the enormous death toll required the establishment of our country’s first national cemeteries.
With Washington D.C. teeming with dead soldiers and no more burial space, it was proposed that Arlington (General Robert E. Lee’s estate) be commandeered as a new military cemetery.
General John A. Logan, leader of Northern Civil War Veterans, called for a National Day of Remembrance.
A date in May was chosen because it wasn’t an anniversary of any particular battle. On the first Decoration Day, Gen. James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery and 5,000 people decorated graves of 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers. It’s difficult to imagine the grief felt as flowers were placed at the burial sites.
Out of sorrow grows determination and tradition. During World War I, the numbers of casualties was overwhelming, and loved ones were determined to honor soldiers who had perished. Grace Darling Seibold, the mother of a 23-year-old who didn’t return, tried to console herself by visiting wounded servicemen in local hospitals.
In 1918, she organized a group of other “special” mothers who comforted each other while giving loving care to hospitalized veterans. This organization was named after the Gold Star that families hung in their windows in honor of deceased veterans.
Later that same year in May, President Woodrow Wilson approved a suggestion that instead of wearing traditional mourning clothes, American women should wear a black band on the left arm.
On the band would be a gilt star for each member of the family who had given his life for the nation. Also, service flags were displayed in homes and places of business with a Blue Star for each living military member and a Gold Star for each deceased member.
After years of planning, on June 4, 1928, twenty-five mothers met in Washington D.C. to establish a national organization: American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.
Currently, there are numerous chapters throughout the U.S.
In 1945, a Blue Star marker program was initiated by National Garden Clubs, Inc. Their goal was to place memorial markers on highways and in parks throughout the country to honor all servicemen and women in the U.S. Armed Forces.
In Cherokee County, thanks to the Jacksonville Garden Club and the Texas Department of Transportation. there are two such markers: One at Love’s Lookout and another at the Memorial Park in downtown Jacksonville.
To put all of these traditions and symbols in perspective, I contacted Charlie George, a passionate volunteer of the Lone Star Military Resource Group who works with Gold Star Moms and Gold Star Wives in East Texas.
She explained, “Blue Stars are for those wearing the uniform; Veterans Day is for those who used to wear the uniform, then Gold Stars and Memorial Day are for those who died in service … never got out of the uniform …”
On this solemn occasion, Memorial Day 2020, let’s remember those who have given so much and let’s do something to honor their sacrifice.
As Rudyard Kipling penned in his 1897 poem, “Lord of our far-flung battle line, Lord God of Host be with us yet. Lest we forget, lest we forget.”
If you have a story contact Deborah Burkett at debbietroup7@yahoo.com
