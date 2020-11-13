Spud Nut,
Let Him Go (R, 114 minutes) stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in a rescue mission story about saving a grandson from an abusing family.
The story begins on a ranch in Montana, and then moves to North Dakota. The direction focuses on little moments to tell the tale.
Costner and Lane are a retired couple living a simple contented life together. He has been a sheriff and that comes in handy later. Their relationship is close with little differences now and then. The landscape vistas are part of the neo-Western style script. The grandson’s trail leads the grandparents into violent danger. The rough ending gives the film its restricted rating.
The picture might become a production shown on a cable TV channel, and probably will end up there. While it is still in theaters, this two and half potato rated entertainment release is worth seeing, especially for older adults.
Tator Tot
