Letters to Santa can be dropped off in a unique mailbox located outside the Rusk Chamber of Commerce office at 184 Main Street in Rusk. The chamber is honored to be a part of the Santa Helpers team and reports having it on good authority that any letter dropped off at this box, that includes a return address, will receive something special in the mail.
Letters to Santa
From Staff Reports
