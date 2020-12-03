Letters to Santa mail box.jpg
Photo courtesy of Rusk Chamber of Commerce

Letters to Santa can be dropped off in a unique mailbox located outside the Rusk Chamber of Commerce office at 184 Main Street in Rusk. The chamber is honored to be a part of the Santa Helpers team and reports having it on good authority that any letter dropped off at this box, that includes a return address, will receive something special in the mail.

