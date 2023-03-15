I was repairing the garden fence on a fine day in June when I missed the nail with the hammer and hit my thumb. I suppose I should say that I hit the wrong nail. OUCH! It was a good hard swing that landed just between the joint and the nail and my expletive was probably not so polite. As the weeks went by, a dark bruise began to emerge on my thumbnail as it grew out of the cuticle. The bruise was an interesting shape that finally became completely visible on the thumb in September. This would not be of any consequence except that the bruise looked exactly like the state of Alaska. As fate would have it, we were booked to leave on a trip to Alaska that autumn!
It was in Alaska that I first tasted the fish pollock. Pollock, a member of the Cod family is a mild flavored white fish. Cod is more expensive these days due to overfishing while pollock populations are still abundant. This makes pollock a relatively less expensive fish in the market.
My recipe this time pairs a Honey Mustard Curry with the subtle flavor of pollock to create a very appealing dish that is simple to make. Any good sauce will pair well with any good fish. But subtleties in flavor can work to your advantage in cooking. The strong flavor of wild Alaskan salmon is great with just a squeeze of fresh lemon. At the same time the bold flavor of the same salmon stands up well to a strong flavored sauce. A mild tasting fish like pollock is a good choice to highlight a flavorful sauce.
The word curry in Indian cuisine is typically a mixture of vegetables and meat flavored with a richly seasoned sauce. The sauce employs a unique blend of spices usually including turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, pepper, cinnamon, and nutmeg among others. You can find this spice blend, Curry Powder in the spice section of any grocery store. At first glance, it seems unusual to our tastes to combine cinnamon and nutmeg in a savory dish. However, this is common in several cuisines including Indian, Moroccan, Peruvian and some Arabic dishes. In Indian cuisine, there are many different curries and they use this word as we would use the word sauce. There are sweet curries and spicy hot curries that are flavored with a variety of different peppers. Curry Powder is not a spicy hot blend and using it to prepare your own curry saves you from having to buy several different spices.
A note about seafood and mercury poisoning: Mercury, a toxic heavy metal is present in all ocean fish but as the large fish eat the smaller fish, mercury becomes more concentrated in the larger fish. Being a relatively small fish, pollock has less mercury. While the benefits of seafood consumption outweigh the risks, the FDA recommends that pregnant women and young children limit fish consumption to 6 ounces per week.
Our Alaskan itinerary included a stop at an Alaskan river where black bears often fish for salmon. In order to get to this remote site, we took a small pontoon plane to a lake. Then we traveled by van over what most of us would call a logging road. Then we hiked through a pristine rainforest over a board walkway for about half a mile to reach the “bears eating salmon” river. And there we waited on an observation deck constructed over the river bank. After several minutes, it appeared that our “bears eating salmon” excursion was turning into a quiet view of an Alaskan river. I have no doubt that a whispered prayer to St. Francis of Assisi helped to bring the bears just in time for us to enjoy watching them enjoy their seafood meal. The bears have good taste, even if they are sometimes a little late for dinner. If you’re ever in Alaska, don’t pass on the salmon and definitely try the pollock.
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations has featured in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Pan Seared Pollock with Honey Mustard Curry Sauce
Serving Size: 1/4 of Recipe; Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 pollock fish filets (~5 oz each)
1 dash salt and coarse black pepper
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Juice of 1 small lemon, ~1 tablespoon
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon coarse black pepper
2 tablespoons EV olive oil
Directions
If the fish is frozen, thaw in the refrigerator and then pat dry with paper towels. Lightly salt and pepper the fish filets. In a small bowl, combine the honey, mustard, lemon juice, curry and black pepper. Stir until smooth. Coat each side of the fish with the sauce. Marinate in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
Heat the oil in a large skillet oven over medium heat. Add the fish and cook for about 2-3 minutes each side until the fish flakes easily with a fork.
Serve with Jasmine Rice or Roasted Vegetables.
Notes: This recipe works well with any mild white fish. The cooking time will vary with the thickness of the filets. Pollock is a delicate fish not to be overcooked.
Exchanges per serving:
4 Lean Meats, ½ Carb
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 200
Calories from fat: 67
Total Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 86mg
Sodium: 351mg
Carbohydrate: 10g
Dietary Fiber: 1g
Protein: 25g
