One of the good things about a home garden is that it forces you to find recipes that make use of the abundance of fresh vegetables available for such a short time. This is good for us and by the extended use of the transitive property, it is good for you.
My ninth-grade algebra teacher Mrs. Duncan was a vibrant lady who was genuinely enthusiastic about math. I must admit at that age I did not share her enthusiasm. One of her favorite intros was to pose a question about the equation she had written on the board and then cheerfully respond, “I don’t know, let’s find out!” My friend Robby (Robert now, but back then he was Robby) used to enjoy mimicking Mrs. Duncan’s phrase whenever a question arose among peers in our social circles. In class, when she would triumphantly proclaim, “I don’t know, let’s find out!” and turn to the board to continue, I would look at Robby and it was all he could do to contain his raucous laughter. Mrs. Duncan was not only a good teacher but she was always impeccably dressed. Halfway through the school year, Robby made the observation that Mrs. Duncan had not worn the same pair of shoes yet. We theorized about how many closets it would take to hold all her shoes. And of course, Robby would say to any question posed, “I don’t know, let’s find out!” In spite of ourselves, we learned algebra from this dear and dedicated teacher who captured our attention with the very zest she brought to her subject. It was from Mrs. Duncan that I learned the transitive property which states that if A=B and B=C, then A must=C. So as Mrs. Duncan would proclaim, if gardening is good for us finding new recipes and new recipes are good for you, then by the extended use of the transitive property, our gardening is good for you!
Yotam Ottolenghi is an Israeli-born British chef, restauranteur and food writer. He is the co-owner of seven delis and restaurants in London and the author of several bestselling cook books. This month’s recipe was adapted from his Charred Tomatoes with Cold Yogurt featured in his book entitled Simple.
The recipe celebrates the blending of different food characteristics. The smooth yogurt with the charred tomato mixture, the savory and tart flavors and the hot sauté over the cold yogurt produce a feast for the senses. In the original recipe, Ottolenghi chars his seasoned tomatoes in the oven and then finishes them under the broiler. But here in East Texas in August, who wants to light the oven? My recipe is a stovetop adaptation that I think works very well. It is perfect as a delicious side dish or as part of a Mezze platter.
Mezze refers to a selection of small dishes served as appetizers in Greece and other Mediterranean areas. Similar to Spanish Tapas and Italian Antipasti, Mezze may be served as part of a multi course meal or constitute a meal in themselves. Mezze are typically served with wine, ouzo or other spirits. Imagine meeting friends after work on a veranda overlooking the blue Mediterranean Sea. Red wine and a platter of little dishes, some no larger than saucers with every kind of delectable fare are served. The sea, the food, the wine and the presence of good company combine to transcend us to a pleasant reality. Gone for now are the daily worries of life. Free are we now to ponder such abstractions as the extended use of the transitive property. After almost 50 years, thank you Mrs. Duncan for your energetic and effective teaching.
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations has featured in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Charred Seasoned Tomatoes on Lemon Zest Yogurt
Inspired by Yotam Ottolenghi
Serving Size: 1/4 of Recipe; Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 cups fridge-cold thick non-fat plain Greek yogurt
1 lemon, quartered (zest grated and divided in two parts)
½ teaspoon of salt to taste, divided
3 tablespoons EV olive oil
¾ teaspoons ground cumin
½ teaspoon honey
3 cloves garlic, finely sliced
3 sprigs of thyme (or 1 tablespoon dry)
3 sprigs fresh oregano (or 1 tablespoon dry)
1 teaspoon coarse black pepper
2½ cups cherry tomatoes
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions
In a small mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt, half of the grated lemon zest and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Cover and refrigerate.
In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the cumin, honey, garlic, thyme, oregano, black pepper, the rest of the salt and the other half of the lemon zest. Stir to combine the flavors. Stir in the tomatoes and the quartered lemon. Cook over medium high heat ~10-12 minutes until the tomatoes begin to blister and the liquid is bubbling. Stir the mixture and continue heating until the tomatoes begin to char. The other ingredients will also char. The flavor in this dish is intensified with the charring of the ingredients.
While the tomatoes are finishing, spread out the yogurt on a large plate or shallow wide bowl. Spoon the hot tomato mixture on top of the yogurt including the pan juices. Top with the red pepper flakes and a sprinkle of oregano and coarse black pepper. Serve immediately with flat bread, pita or coarse fresh bread.
Notes: This dish can serve as an appetizer before the meal, a mezze with other foods or a delicious side. Whole or reduced-fat yogurt can be used.
Exchanges per serving:
1 Lean Dairy, 1 Vegetable, 2 Fats
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 192
Calories from fat: 99
Total Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 6mg
Sodium: 339mg
Carbohydrate: 12g
Dietary Fiber: 3g
Protein: 13g
