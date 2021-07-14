The Lighthouse Church, 650 S. Dr. M. Roper Parkway in Bullard, is hosting its inaugural “Cruising for the Kingdom” fundraiser. The funds raised will benefit the Pleasant Hills Children’s Home in Fairfield.
Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, the church will serve a barbecue lunch, complete with sandwich, chips and a drink. While the food will be served free, the church requests a $10 donation per meal or $15 per couple, or five canned goods each. All proceeds are dedicated to the children’s home.
The event will feature a bike show and bike games, with trophies presented to the winners in several categories.
The new playground will be open and there will be other children’s activities including bounce houses and face painting. From 2-4 p.m., a balloon-making pirate will also be available.
Kona Ice will be selling snow cones from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a portion of the proceeds going to the children’s home being supported by the church.
The event concludes at 6 p.m.
To contact the church, call (903) 894-7756 or send email to lighthousechurchbullard@gmail.com.
For more information about Lighthouse Church, visit the Facebook page of the same name or the website, lighthousechurchbullard.com.
