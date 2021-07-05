Although people are struck by lightning year round, summer is the peak season for lightning related deaths and injuries. If you hear thunder, immediately seek a safe, indoor shelter such as a substantial building or enclosed, metal topped vehicle with the windows up. No outdoor area is safe during a thunderstorm, but if you are caught outside with no safe shelter options, take these steps to reduce your risk of being struck by lightning:
Outdoor Safety Tips
• Come down from elevated areas
• Never lie flat on the ground
• Never shelter under an isolated tree
• Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter
• Immediately get out and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water
• Stay away from objects that conduct electricity, such as wire fences
Indoor Safety Tips
• Stay off corded phones, computers, and other electrical equipment
• Avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths, and faucets
• Stay away from porches, windows, and doors
• Never lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls
For more Information, contact the Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living (PRCIL), 421 Avenue A, Palestine, Texas. For more information, contact PRCIL at (903) 729-7505.
