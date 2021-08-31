The Jacksonville Indians Lil’ Cheerleader Clinic for students age 4 through fifth grade has been scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Jacksonville High School cafeteria. The Show Off, where participants demonstrate what they’ve learned, will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Registration online is $30 per participant and must be received by Sept. 10 to guarantee a T-shirt. The link for online registration can be found on the JHS Cheer Facebook page, posted Aug. 29 along with the flyer for the clinic. The registration form allows parents to specify the child’s age group, shirt size and to request a specific cheerleader for their child to be paired with for the picture if desired. Parents will also need to provide a phone number where they can be reached on the day of the event, in case of emergency.
Payment can be made through Venmo @JHS Cheer Booster, cash or check. Checks should be made payable to JHS Cheer Booster. Checks can be mailed to JHS, c/o JHS Cheer Booster, 2410 Corinth Road, Jacksonville, TX 75766.
Registration at the door is $35.
Registration includes cheer/chant, a T-shirt, picture with a JHS cheerleader and a snack.
Drop off and pick up of participants will be at the cafeteria doors facing Cook Field.
