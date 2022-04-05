The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation continues to develop plans to revitalize the Lincoln Park area and hosted a public meeting Saturday, April 2, to provide project updates and seek community input.
“Neighbors have started coming together to meet, to say that they want a park that’s not only safer, but smarter and healthier,” Dr. Kenya Etim said. “I’m excited to be able to share this with you.”
Etim, who led the meeting, briefly reviewed the overall project and goals before focusing on the children’s playground.
The intention is to begin revitalization efforts with the area surrounding the existing pavilion, from the parking lot to the restroom area and from near the street to beyond the current playground equipment.
A walking path, likely paved with concrete, will ring the area and become the first portion of the walking trails to be developed throughout the park. This will allow parents to walk, or to push strollers with younger children, while being able to maintain visual contact with older children as they play.
Where there is currently a naturally occurring sandpit, an enclosed sand pit will be created with proper play sand. Other ideas for the sand pit include the possibility of adding concrete dinosaur bones for children to discover and excavators to dig into and move the sand. The excavator machines will have a weight limit allowing use by children or adults.
To be all inclusive, an all-ability swing set that includes a swing that accommodates a wheelchair and a swing with a seat back will be purchased. The weight capacity on the wheelchair swing allows for children or adults.
“Even though this is designated for the children’s area, we’ve got a place where their grandparents can come with them to the park and be able to actually play,”Etim said.
Etim noted the price of the swing set was $4,079.77. She then requested representatives of the Kiwanis Club to present their check. The Kiwanis donated $4,000 for the children’s playground portion of the revitalization program.
Plans also include a swing set with two bucket swings and two regular swings.
In addition to the children’s playground, research into various types of kiosks is being conducted as organizers plan to place an informational kiosk near the corner of the park’s existing parking lot.
A portion of the meeting was dedicated to discussing safety issues in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams was present to hear concerns and answer questions. Etim’s expression of thanks to the chief for his attendance was met with applause.
Addressing the issue of funding, Etim listed several donors and informed those present of two upcoming fundraising events. A Casino Night is planned for May 7, from which they anticipate a net of $10,000 to %15,000. An additional $70,000 is anticipated to be raised at the Founders Banquet, set for June 17.
To donate, purchase tickets to the Founders Banquet or for more information on the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, visit fdcdc.org.
