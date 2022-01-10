It has always been the long-time dream of Jennifer Pacheco to open a business that reminded her of the outdoor markets in Mexico. Little Mexico Plaza, 581 S. Dickinson, is the culmination of that dream, which she optimistically hopes to open by the end of January.
The business will offer traditional Mexican snacks and drinks, a free game room, and a party room. While the plan is to open Little Mexico Plaza Thursday through Saturday, the party room will be available for rent any day of the week and has restrooms available apart from the rest of the business. She is working with the property owner to be able to provide additional parking at the back of the building.
Pacheco is considering additional days of operation for the summer, depending on community interest. She also hopes to be able to provide children’s craft classes during the summer.
“I’m really excited to see what the summer brings for us,” she said.
She hopes to eventually add Mexican party supplies to the business where one can also obtain balloons.
Already a business owner, the single mom of four boys operates For the Love of Nutrition in downtown Rusk. The opportunity to open the Herbalife-based business brought her to Rusk from Jacksonville.
“I think one of the beautiful things about Rusk, which is why I fell in love with it, is that there’s so many mom-and-pop, locally-owned businesses,” Pacheco said.
For the Love of Nutrition’s operational hours end at 2:30 p.m., leaving her available evenings and weekends to run Little Mexico Plaza. She won’t, however, be alone.
“My oldest is 17,” Pacheco said. “You’ve got to raise the next generation of entrepreneurs and business owners. So, this is really his early birthday gift, if you want to look at it like that. He’s been with me through the whole process, and learning what it takes to get a business off the ground. He’ll be the general manager here.”
Originally from Tyler, Pacheco’s earliest years were as the child of a single mother. She said she learned to speak Spanish before speaking English because she had Mexican nannies. At the age of three, her mother married a man from Mexico and Pacheco grew up attending church in Spanish and visiting Mexico during the summers. Her own children are also first-generation Mexican Americans. Due to her experience, Pacheco said she feels at home in the Mexican culture and is delighted to begin her new business venture.
“We plan to be here for a long, long time,” Pacheco said.
