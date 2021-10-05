Coming this weekend only to Cherokee Civic Theatre is Little Women, adapted by Scott Davidson from Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc.
“I'm so excited for Opening Night,” Josie Fox said. “The cast has poured so many hours into bringing their characters to life on stage, and it has been an absolute joy watching the journey. I would also like to acknowledge all the hard work and time away from home that our crew and volunteers have put in to help bring this production together.”
Only three opportunities are available for experiencing Little Women. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Online tickets are available at cherokeetheatre.net. The CCT box office will be open 3-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 6-8. All tickets are general seating except for CCT Members who can reserve their seats, one of the many perks of being a CCT Member.
For more information on membership, call CCT at 903-683-2131 or download the membership mail-in forms from the CCT website at cherokeetheatre.net. Membership dues can also be paid online.
For those who aren’t satisfied with just watching the shows and want to get involved in a cast or crew, are invited to audition for “A Christmas Story” at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, October 11 and 12. This production will be directed by Judy Faye Garner. Speaking parts are available for two men, two women, five boys and two girls, ages seven and up.
Audition dates for other upcoming shows can be found on the website.
As always, thank you for your support for the local arts.
For more information about the Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit cherokeetheatre.net or the theatre’s Facebook page.
