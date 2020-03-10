Local animal safari named ‘Business of the Month’

Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari for being voted as the Rusk Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month! Come see all the animals they have! Bring your lunch; they have a picnic area on-site. Their hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. The last vehicle is admitted at 4 p.m. Prices are $16.95 for adults; $11.95 for children 3 to 12 years old, and younger than 3 is free. Each paid admission receives a bag of food. They offer extra bags for $3 each. They also offer group discounts! Call 903-683-3322 for more information.
