As the guest speaker for the Quilt Guild of the Pineywoods, Deborah Burkett’s presentation was “Quilts Open Doors to the Past.”
Members of the Guild heard stories of east Texas quilters from th3 1850s through the 1930s. Bukett also told of a Bull Durham Tobacco Sack quilt and feed sack quilts from the Great Depression, all of which are found in her book, “Quilts and Their Stories Binding Generations Together.”
Burkett displayed quilts from her personal collection, including several from the earliest days fo Texas
Many of the members gathered around a quilt from Burkett’s collection, the “Star Everlasting” circa 1880.
Officers of the Lufkin Guild are Susanne Bell, President; Marilyn Edens, Secretary; Jim Haley, treasurer; Susan West, historian and Dorothy (DJ) Cochran, photographer.
The Lufkin Guild has existed fro 27 years and continues to make an impact in the east Texas area through their creative and artistic abilities.
