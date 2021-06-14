Kaloni Toch earned the Texas State Universal Mini-Miss title and will represent Texas next month at the national pageant in Orlando, Florida. Toch is the four-year-old daughter of Stephanie and Casey Toch and attends school at Methodist Readiness in Jacksonville.
featured
Local beauty to represent Texas in national competition
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MiMi-Sandra of Fort Worth, born 7 September 1945 in Jacksonville to Joe Selman Gore and Jeffie Gwendolyn (Lazenby) Gore. Preceded by her parents and five siblings. Survived by her husband, daughters, four siblings, nieces and nephews.
Aubrey 'Skip' Evans passed away May 29, 2021. Memorial services will be June 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Flint Community Church formerly known as Flint Church Of The Nazarene, 11019 County Rd 174, Bullard, TX 75757
Wilbur Thomas (W.T.) Chandler, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 30,2021 in Jacksonville. Private family graveside will be held in Griffin Cemetery in Cherokee County. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cherokee County arrests
- Vaccination rates disappoint potential visitor to Jacksonville
- Why Be Afraid of Man?
- Alto's Logan Cook moves into top 15 in the world in saddle bronc riding
- Jacksonville council opposes relief route bypass
- Rusk to play for state championship after 6-3 win over Sinton
- Cherokee County arrests
- Cherokee County Commissioners vote to close road
- Rusk denied a state championship after losing 2-1 to Pleasant Grove
- Workforce Solutions to fully open to public, no appointment necessary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.