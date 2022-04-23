Three municipalities in Cherokee County have ballot initiatives which voters will decide during the May 7 General Election.
Early voting begins Monday, April 25, and runs through Tuesday, May 3. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Polls will be closed Sunday, May 1.
To cast a vote during the early election period, visit the Election Department, 138 W. Fifth St. in Rusk, the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville, or The River Church, 595 Marcus St. in Alto.
Polls will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 7. To determine your polling location on voting day, visit the Cherokee County Elections Department web page under the Other County Offices tab on the county website, co.cherokee.tx.us.
Jacksonville
The City of Jacksonville’s Proposition A asks voters to determine whether the city should sell the property near the Lake Jacksonville dam, commonly known as Kiwanis Park. The proposition states the proceeds will be primarily used toward the costs associated with the construction of improvements to and development of other portions of public spaces around the lake including the concession, park and campground.
It is necessary for voters to decide this issue due to Texas Local Government Code which states land held or claimed as a public square or park may not be sold, leased or otherwise conveyed unless the qualified voters of the city authorize such conveyance by a majority of the votes received at election.
If voters approve the proposition, the city would divide the property into seven lease lots for the development of single family homes, according to a fact sheet posted the city’s Facebook page. Approximately $400,000 would be used as matching funds for a grant awarded to the city for improvements to the boat ramp and concession areas at Lake Jacksonville Park. Additional funds, not used in the lake’s concession area, would be used to improve other parks within the city.
The city’s purpose for selling the land known as Kiwanis Park is two-fold, according to the fact sheet. First, the location outside the city limits makes it logistically difficult to maintain and patrol. Second, proceeds from the sale will be used to improve the Boating Access, Lake Jacksonville Park and other parks within Jacksonville.
To view the fact sheet and a map of the proposed lots, go to the April 12 post on the City of Jacksonville Texas Facebook page.
Rusk
Residents of Rusk have the opportunity at the May 7 election to decide four charter amendments. Citizens residing in District 3 and District 5 will choose their representative to the city council. Martha Neely, District 4, is running unopposed.
Incumbent Martin Holsome, District 3, is being challenged by Zack McNew. In District 5, Kelly Clay is running against incumbent Frances Long.
The four proposed amendments to the city charter found on the ballot were presented by the charter committee and approved by council.
Proposition A, if approved, would increase the length of residency a candidate for city council must have lived within the city of Rusk from six to 12 months prior to the date of the election.
Proposition B would amend the city charter to allow the city manager to reside outside the city limits, provided he or she establishes a residency with the Rusk Independent School District and maintain the same during their tenure as city manager.
Proposition C would clarify recall election procedures, allowing any resident of Rusk who is a registered voter to sign a recall petition, but allowing only those citizens residing in the district of the council member who is the subject of a recall to vote in the recall election. If a mayor is subject to a recall, the election would then be conducted at large.
Proposition D would limit the recall of council members to only once during any particular term of office.
To view the specific language of the four proposed charter amendments, visit rusktx.org and click on City of Rusk Voting Locations and Times. This link also provides the four propositions that will appear on the ballot.
Bullard
In Bullard, the Bullard Independent School District is placing a two bond proposals before voters. The bond proposals were developed by a facility advisory committee consisting of nearly 50 parents, staff members and community leaders who toured the district and reviewed date to identify potential needs and present a recommendation, according to information posted to the district’s website. The district’s board of trustees unanimously accepted the committee’s recommendation.
The two propositions address current district facilities, campus capacities and projected growth in enrollment.
Proposition A is for $82 million and would fund a new middle school, renovations to the existing middle school to create an intermediate campus, a new addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary and renovations to the Bullard High School kitchen and cafeteria.
Proposition B is for $21 million and would fund a new baseball, softball and tennis complex as well as a new multipurpose facility.
If the bond propositions are approved, a design process will begin and the district will seek stakeholder input for the middle school and sports complex. The district’s goal is to locate the sports complex between the current field house and the stadium. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.
Should both propositions pass, district homeowners will see a school tax increase of approximately $4.79 a month, based on a $100,000 home value and the projected passage of a new $40,000 homestead exemption, according to information provided by the district. There will be no tax increase to resident taxpayers 65 years of age or older who have applied for and received the “age 65 freeze of school homestead taxes.”
A community information session regarding the bond issue is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 2948 FM 346 N.
For additional information concerning the bond issue, visit bullardbond.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.